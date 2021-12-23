Diego Boneta and Renata Notni: love in New York

The December dates allow celebrities to take a few days off with family and loved ones.

That is the case of Diego Boneta Y Renata notni, who are in New York enjoying a few days off.

In social networks the actress has boasted her days of romance with the protagonist of “Luis Miguel, the Series”.

Although he has mostly published separate photos, in one of the snapshots he shows the hand of his beloved.

The comments of the people who follow Notni on social networks have been mostly congratulations for how happy they are.

After several rumors, a few months ago the couple confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship, but they had been discreet.

It was in the last delivery of the Platinum Awards in which they were seen publicly and happy.

The couple have been questioned if there is a wedding in the door, but they have so far declined to publicize their plans, preferring that the relationship develop slowly and naturally.

Renata Notni recently premiered ‘La Venganza de las Juanas’ and Diego Boneta is preparing for next year the remake of the movie “The father of the bride.”

Mafa