Diet for hypertension: this is the vegetable you should eat to lower blood pressure

High blood pressure is considered one of the most dangerous diseases in the world, at the same time it is considered a dangerous killer since it does not present specific symptoms. This pathology will trigger in some cases a myocardial infarction or a cerebrovascular accident, therefore it is essential to carry out a diet balanced. In this sense, experts suggest that there is a specific vegetable that should be incorporated into the healthy food in order to lower blood pressure.

This vegetable is vital to treat arterial hypertension since it reduces it in a matter of one or two days, according to different studies. Consequently, a diet balanced that includes the vegetable will help to reduce blood pressure effectively, avoiding drastic health problems. Therefore, change habits linked to healthy food and physical exercise will help combat this disease.

First of all, specialists must give the diagnosis of arterial hypertension Through a blood pressure test and after the prescription provided, consisting of medications to reduce the condition, it will also be advisable to incorporate into the diet one of the foods with the greatest influence on the treatment of the disease: lettuce.

Research maintains that consuming green leafy vegetables will be essential to decrease the arterial hypertension because they are rich in nitrate, reducing high pressure in just 24 hours. Consequently, experts suggest achieving a healthy food including lettuce in different preparations. In other words, a daily portion of said vegetable will keep this pathology under control.

Photo: Pixabay

This advice will not be the only one linked to the arterial hypertension, since it is also possible to modify the eating habit by consuming other products of vegetable origin, logically added to lettuce. A diet that includes lentils and legumes will be essential thanks to its fiber and protein content, thus achieving a healthy and nutritious meal that will combat high blood pressure.