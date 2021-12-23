Do you like the design of the iPhone 13? This Android is identical and worth half

The flat frames are in the design trends since Apple launched the iPhone 12. The current iPhone 13 have continued this design and there are already a lot of people in love with them. flat frames. The bad news is that in Android mobiles there is not a large catalog of mobiles with this design. Today we are going to show you one of the Android most similar to iPhone 13, which is a highly recommended mobile and that costs a 50% less than Apple’s mobile.

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is the best alternative to the iPhone 13

If you like the iPhone 13 design and you don’t have 900 euros / dollars there is an option in the Android ecosystem. Oppo shamelessly copied Apple’s design to launch its Oppo Reno 6 5G a few months ago. It is currently the Android mobile more similar to the design of the last two generations of iPhone.

Of course the Reno 6 is not identical to iPhone 13, but we are sure that it is the Android mobile that most resembles it. Uses flat matte metal frames, a completely flat glass back and a camera module located in the same area as the iPhone.

The most notable differences are present on the front, as Oppo has opted for a screen with a corner hole. Despite having a larger bezel than the iPhone at the bottom, the front-screen result should be very similar. The iPhone has notch and this Oppo solves this more efficiently with a small hole.

It costs half as much as the iPhone 13

This Oppo Reno 6 5G also has 128 GB of base memory and costs, on sale, 449 euros / dollars. This is practically a 50% savings compared to iPhone 13 basic. It is not the same smartphone, of course, but you will get a big smartphone with decent and sometimes superior features.

A good example is the screen: while the iPhone 13 remains at 60 Hz the Oppo screen offers 90 Hz and is also AMOLED. In other aspects, such as photography, the Apple iPhone wins.

If you like the iPhone 13 design This Oppo Reno 6 5G is one of the best alternatives on the current market.