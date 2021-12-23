Dollar price today December 22, peso gains 8 cents

Today Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7270 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the registry of Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.7394 units. The peso recovers 7.79 cents in the exchange rate, after yesterday fell 6.95 cents, so it remains at the level of the beginning of the week.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7394 – Sale: $ 20.7394

: Buy $ 20.7394 – Sale: $ 20.7394 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98

: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.98 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.24

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.24 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 48,833.3 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.45 pesos, for $ 27.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

