Doña Cuquita reveals that she still sees Mara Patricia Castañeda as her daughter-in-law – Prensa Libre

Even Dona Cuquita, who was in the front row next to the coffin where the interpreter’s remains rested when her eldest son and the influencer came to console her and give her a few words of encouragement. However, minutes later Mara Patricia arrived at the place and at that moment her ex-mother-in-law asked her to stay and sit next to her instead of her new daughter-in-law, everything being captured by Pati Chapoy’s cameras.

After the death of “Charro de Huentitán” one of the moments that became controversial during the burial was when his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., went to the last goodbye accompanied by his girlfriend Mariana González, however, Mara Patricia Castañeda, his ex-wife was who had the spotlight after the warm reception from Doña Cuquita and the family.

After a few days, the journalist revealed in a meeting with the media that Doña Cuquita still considers her part of her family.

“I was very fond of when Marie Antoinette Collins from Univision He said: “Cuquita is that it was your daughter-in-law.” She replied: ‘no, she did not go, she is my daughter-in-law and will always be so.’ I appreciate it because it is affection, it is love, regardless of your son’s relationship, I also have enormous affection for him, ”said Mara Patricia.

It should be remembered that, on the day of the funeral, the presence of the journalist immediately caught the attention of the family members who were seated, since they immediately got up to greet her. When the uproar was created, Vicente Fernández Jr. got up to greet his former wife of more than eight years.

After a strong hug and words of encouragement, Vicente Fernández’s eldest son asked his current girlfriend to get up to greet the show host.

Another moment that caught the attention of Mexicans was when Mara was the only one to access an exclusive to the ranch of “The three foals”, after the death of Fernández.