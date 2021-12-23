Dr. Polo de Caso Cerrado announced happy news on the networks

The brilliant Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, Ana Maria Polo GonzalezOver the years, he has shown that he has great talent for the artistic world. In addition, in terms of her academic training, the popular host has a doctorate in Law. Without a doubt, her most important role, and for what she is known around the world, is for being the host of the television program of Telemundo, Case closed.

The Dr. Polo as it is popularly known, it began to appear on television in April 2001 in the program Couples room, transmitted by Telemundo. There she solved various cases between couples as a referee. She is known for yelling at guests that they are disrespectful to her, someone else in court, or the law.

For its part, in 2005 the show was renamed as Case closed and the format was altered regarding the number of cases it can receive per program. As well as new sections were included within the show, where she helps educate the audience on a variety of law-related topics. Along with the new format, a song was created for the show, the lyrics of which were written by herself.

However, this time the popular lawyer is a trend in various entertainment news portals by sharing happy news in her official accounts. It has to do with the great year that Ana María Polo had at work despite the pandemic that hit the whole world. In addition, during this 2021 Case Closed she turned 20, so it was a very special year for a talented lawyer.

The message he shared on his official accounts with a video of the best moments is the following: “Hello friends! There are just a few days until the end of 2021. How was it? Here are some moments of this year that, despite continuing in a pandemic, were quite busy. We also celebrate 20 years of #CasoCerrado! ! ??????? Thank you all for your support and wishing you all the best for the coming year. I love you! “