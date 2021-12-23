Eagles strengthen in the draft of eliminated teams

In the mouths of the managers, the re-entry draw satisfied the four teams. On paper, the Giants strengthen their pitching staff that in the first half complicated them, the Stars that much-needed offense and Eagles and Licey cover holes in both the mound and the infield and their alignment.

The Giants, with the best offense of the regular phase in percentages and manufacturing runs, bet the first turn on the left-hander Raúl Valdés, thinking of using him in a large park like Quisqueya against the Tigres. Then his manager Jesús Mejía bet on relievers Jenrry Mejía, Tim Peterson, Gerson Bautista, Enny Romero and Josh Lueke.

Romero arrived in the fifth round and, according to the Aguilucho manager Ángel Ovalles, the information that is handled is that he will only have two starts before leaving for Asia, where he would have an almost closed contract.

The Stars, with the second lowest production of races and who have just lost Socrates Brito to South Korea, bet on the stake of the Petromacorisano Yamaico Navarro, whom health problems limited him to play half of the season, but that ended with the oiled swing.

Starter Luis Medina strengthens what was the championship’s best rotation and gives manager Fernando Tatis more depth in the relief with left-hander Fernando Abad and rights Dusten Knight and Fernando Rodney. Abraham Almonte emerges as the substitute, at least on defense, for Brito in the outfield.

Audo Vicente appealed to Venezuelan receiver René Pinto as a first option, a position where the Blues have not had regularity. Peter O’Brien is coming off his worst season of the four he has played in the Lidom (.192 / .302 / .343 with 2 HR and 6 CE in 28 juices), even so, it was Vicente’s choice to improve the blue production. He also added infielder Pedro Florimón and pitchers Pat Ruotolo, Rhiner Cruz and Reyes Moronta to a talented bullpen.

Ángel Ovalles looked relaxed and it was no wonder. Despite taking fourth in the first round and only once first (in the fourth), the manager of the Eagles added the bat of a Jimmy Paredes who competed for the MVP. Paredes arrives as life insurance in the face of doubts generated by the health of Panamanian Johan Camargo and the departure of gamekeeper Leody Taveras, who concluded his participation.

The champions also selected Cristhian Adames for an infield with questions, although the choice that Ovalles most highlighted was that of Jhan Maríñez for the middle of the relay, in addition to Pedro Strop and José José. While his rotation seems defined, the team took on Cristopher Molina.