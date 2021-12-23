Eduardo Then warns police officers not to visit places with a “bad reputation”

Santo Domingo, RD.

The general director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, warned that the institution’s control bodies will adopt the necessary measures to detect agents who engage in the malpractice of “interacting with people with dubious behavior, assisting to places with a bad reputation and to get involved in actions contrary to the law ”, among others.

He also warned that the General Directorate of the institution will adopt as many corrections as necessary to minimize any manifestation contrary to ethics and good customs.

“With the collaboration of each and every one of our members, we will be able to regain the respect, dignity and admiration on the part of the citizenry, to which we owe ourselves by constitutional mandate,” said Major General Alberto Then.

The director of the Police alerted the personnel under his command, through a circular released this morning, in which he makes it clear that since he was installed as head of the general direction of the law enforcement body, he assumed responsibility to rescue the dignity of the institution, “which will only be achieved with adherence to ethics and good customs on the part of our members.”

In this sense, he added that the agents must demonstrate at all times that as citizens “we are good people, an example for our families and neighbors, to whom we must at all times demonstrate both the education with which we were raised, as well as that received in the centers. of police training ”.

“That is why we have instructed our control bodies to increase their work, in order to detect those agents who engage in the bad practice of interacting with people with dubious behavior, going to places with a bad reputation, getting involved in actions contrary to the law, etc ”, he specified.