Eduin Caz with an oxygen tank: what happened to the singer of Grupo Firme | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The last years, Firm Group It has become one of the most beloved regional Mexican music groups not only by the Aztec public, but also by citizens of various United States territories, who fell in love with its lyrics and melodies. Because they are aware of everything that happens with their members, the alarms went off when they saw the vocalist Eduin caz wearing an oxygenation mask.

The concern of the fans was evident, because being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the least it crossed his mind that the singer had been infected with the virus and required assistance to breathe. Next, we will tell you if the artist actually contracted the disease or what was the real reason why he found an oxygen tank.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SINGER OF THE FIRM GROUP TO BE WITH OXYGEN TANK?

The interpreter of “Ya supérame” used his social networks to give details of the reasons that led him to use an oxygenation mask. “I like the cold, but it is not something that favors me”, He briefly shared in a story on his Instagram account, where we see him in a dark room.

That was all the artist mentioned, without specifying the exact reasons why you needed breathing assistance, leaving more doubts than answers to the fans of the Mexican group.

The story that the leader of Grupo Firme uploaded using an oxygenation mask (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

BEFORE ALSO USED OXYGENATION MASK

But this It is not the first that Eduin caz he uses an oxygen tank. On September 27, 2021, he also wore a mask to breathe, although he explained that it was due to the physical wear he had suffered.

EDUIN CAZ GENERATED POLEMIC

The Grupo Firme vocalist has been the center of controversy in recent weeks after revealing an infidelity to his wife, after a woman in Tik Tok shared a video where he is allegedly sleeping in her bed. Apparently, the young woman tried to extort him for years with these images, but it only went viral in December 2021.

On his Intagram account, he accepted his mistake and communicated it to his wife. “Myself [le enseñé el video] to my wife because the lady wanted to extort me with that video, she wanted money. I said, ‘No, I’m not going to give you money.’ I preferred to show it to my wife. I solved the problems with my wife, I accepted my guilt and what I did was tell her: ‘This happened, here it is’ (…). That is past, she and I have already stepped on it. Details that I don’t know why the lady takes them out right now ”, manifested.

