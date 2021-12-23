El Alfa assures that in just a few hours he sold almost half of his concert at the Olympic Stadium

A few hours ago, El Alfa announced his concert at the Olympic Stadium, Félix Sánchez on July 16, 2022, and according to the artist, 20 thousand tickets have been sold (almost half of the presentation).

“Thank you, my God, we already sold 20,000 tickets without announcing anyone, thank you Dominican Republic, in this concert whatever the country says, who would you like to invite, American or Latino?”, the urban artist shared excitedly on his Instagram account.

Ticket prices range from Special Guest: RD $ 14,000, RD $ 12,000 RD $ 8,000, RD $ 6,000, RD $ 4,000, VIP: RD $ 2,500, Land: RD $ 1,400 and Stairs: RD $ 900.

With this announcement, Emanuel Herrera, the first name of the acclaimed exponent, seeks to become the first Dominican of his genre to gather more fans on a single stage. The Olympic Stadium holds about 50 thousand people.

The interpreter is in one of the best moments of his professional career.

On October 22, the singer appeared before some twenty thousand people at Madison Square Garden and gave away a wide repertoire of his most popular songs, which were chanted by all the fans.

It was in 2018 that El Alfa held a successful concert at the Palacio de los Deportes on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his artistic career.

In recent times it has been presented in New York, Miami, Boston, Mexico, Curaçao, Texas, Puerto Rico and others

The show entitled “The Legend of Dembow” will take a journey through the artist’s career, with a repertoire full of hits and a production of audiovisual effects with state-of-the-art equipment.

Tracks like “Singapore”, “Coronao Now”, “Pa´Jamaica”, among other hits, will be performed during the emblematic night produced by Eury Matos Management and Saymon Díaz.