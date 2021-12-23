Emma and Liam most popular names in NYC among babies in 2020

Emma and Liam were the most popular names in New York City in 2020, according to the Department of Health.

Liam has topped the list since 2016 and Emma since 2017.

Health department birth certificate records show that 442 Emmas and 682 Liams were born in the City in 2020.

“2020 was a complex year, but these babies are the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “We are happy to celebrate our new New Yorkers and welcome them to this world.”

Trends between names

Nine of the top ten best girls’ names of 2019 remained on the 2020 list. Charlotte fell from the top ten list in 2020. Sophia moved from second to the list and Olivia to fourth. Mia went third. Sarah went back to the eighth list.

Eight of the 2019 boys’ names remained on the 2020 list. Matthew and Michael were dropped from the list and Joseph and Alexander were added in 2020. The top two names remained on the 2019 list. Jacob and Ethan changed positions to third and fourth respectively. Both Aiden and Daniel fell in the rankings to seventh and eighth.

New York City Births by Borough, 2020

From 2019 to 2020, the number of babies born in New York City decreased by 9.4%: from 110,443 births to 100,022 (51,255 boys and 48,767 girls).

Births in NYC in 2020:

Manhattan … 38,951 births

The Bronx ……. 11,516

Brooklyn …… 24,129

Queens …….. 19,877

Staten Island … 5,549