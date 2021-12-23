Enrico Dueñas returns to the Vitesse

Enrico Dueñas go back to Vitesse after being loaned in the FC Eindhoven a semester in the second division of the Netherlands.

It should be remembered that the Salvadoran attacker was trained in the lower Vitesse, where he made himself known and captured the attention of many people including members of the FESFUT to summon him to the national team.

Dueñas had signed an extension of his contract with Vitesse until 2024 in August of this year but was loaned to Eindhoven in search of giving the 20-year-old more activity.

While he was with the yellow box, he managed to play a couple of games but without standing out too much. Due to this, he was loaned to the Eindhoven team where he started in several games and managed to score three great goals and raise his level along with his participation in the national team.