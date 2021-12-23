Equair postpones operations until January 10, 2022

The Ecuadorian airline Equair postponed until January 10, 2022 the start of its operations. The maiden flight It was scheduled to take place on December 22, 2021, passengers kept the tickets purchased.

The airline noted that the start of the flights was postponed for a health theme, since among its collaborators several cases from covid-19 in the last 48 hours. He did so through a statement, published on his social networks this Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

In addition, he noted that all passengers who had their scheduled flights They will be contacted with this airline in the following hours “to be relocated and not affect their scheduled activities.”

To all our dear passengers🇪🇨✈️ For more information contact 1800-equair or our offices and ticket points in Quito and Guayaquil. pic.twitter.com/pGA5Z14gVW – equair (@equairECU) December 21, 2021

Evelyn bought the flight with this airline several days ago. His trip was to be Quito – Guayaquil-Quito, the outward journey was scheduled for next December 23.

The young woman had planned to travel by air to visit her relatives in the festivities from Christmas Y New Year. The flight cost him USD 111 and he had bought it for cheap. Now, he says, he will have to make the trip to Guayaquil by bus.

As soon as she heard the news, she approached the airline’s offices in the north of Quito. There they gave him three options: request a refund for your flight; reschedule the trip as of January 10, 2022, or buy a flight on another airline, but she puts the difference in the value of the ticket.

Evelyn opted for the refund and was informed that tomorrow, Wednesday December 22, the money will be transferred to her account.

Equair is a new Ecuadorian commercial airline. The company was officially presented on November 16, 2021 and planned to start with domestic flights between Quito and Guayaquil. Until the end of the year he intended to incorporate Galapagos within their Destinations.

Read the full statement:

“Equair, as a consequence of the effort to control the spread of the pandemic due to Covid, has made the decision, in conjunction with the Ecuadorian Aeronautical Authority, to suspend the final stage of certification of the airline, as well as to postpone the start of operations that It was scheduled for December 22, 2021 until January 10, 2022, the date on which we will start our operations.

Within the human certification team made up of Equair as well as personnel from the aeronautical authority, there have been several cases of covid in the last 48 hours, which has led us to make the decision to suspend all activity and postpone them to avoid spreading the virus .

We are grateful for all the support received from the market, the trust placed in Equair only confirms that as Ecuadorians we are on the right path, building a country, investing in it and creating jobs. All our passengers will be contacted in the following hours to be relocated and not affect their scheduled activities ”.