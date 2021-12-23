Eric del Castillo faces controversy over statements about Carmen Salinas

When the death of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who died on December 9, 2021 after spending several weeks in the hospital, many celebrities spoke out about it and wanted to pay tribute to the late actress. Given this, Eric del Castillo He wanted to pay tribute by speaking of what he considered a series of compliments; However, the results were not very fortunate and the fans of the protagonist of the musical Adventuress they considered his words against his important career path. Given this, the interpreter of Chief Ricardo Vidal in the television series The lady, spoke about it.

“They criticized me because I commented, but I have every reason in the world, Carmelita [Salinas] She was not a great beauty, she did not have a statuesque body; however, he had enough intelligence to succeed in this race in every way, “he reiterated to the media.

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Vicente Fernandez, who passed away days after Carmen Salinas. “I sent a video to Cuquita [esposa de Fernández] before he passed away. I found out I was a little bit wrong. What would be my sadness that after three, four days, he passed away, “he revealed.

Carmen Salinas and Eric del Castillo /Pedro Gonzalez Castillo / LatinContent via Getty Images; Media and Media / Getty Images

“I love him, I loved him very much. I spent five hours with him, the only ones who knew him, I treated him. And I consider myself his friend, I was never his friend, nor his enemy, of course. We never worked together, but we admired each other because he started the race 10, 15 years after I had started, “he mentioned. “It was time to say goodbye, he gave me two of his books, a record, one for my daughter Kate and one for me. We took several pictures and I left.”

Eric del Castillo hopes that his audiovisual project on corridos that he made under the production of his daughter will be able to air shortly Kate del Castillo.

