Evaluna presents podcast “IN THE ROOM”

Amazon Originals In the room with evaluna

The Amazon Original En La Sala podcast returns with the second season this time hosted by Venezuelan singer, actress, producer and wife, Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry, one of the most beloved young faces in the world of Spanish-language entertainment. The podcast launched on December 1 exclusively on Amazon Music with audio and video episodes available each week on the Amazon Music app.

The first season of “En La Sala”, a series of intimate, necessary and personal conversations, was moderated by another Spanish music superstar, Becky G, now giving way to Evaluna to touch on topics such as Latino representation, equality gender, family, and many other topics of interest. The podcast was created to meet an unmet need in the Latinx community, where leading personalities can open up in a safe space to discuss what they love and celebrate, what needs to change, and the day-to-day issues that impact the Latinx community.

The guests in Evaluna’s room

As special guests she has had her husband Camilo, and in the third episode Leslie Grace whose clip you can find here.On next week’s episode he will have the Montaner family as guests, and other celebrities with whom he shares interests, hobbies and even points of view.

“These are conversations that I wanted to have”

Evaluna has never measured herself when talking about different topics necessary for the Latino community and in this podcast she will not be the exception, as she confessed to us in this interview by assuring that each episode were “conversations that she wanted to have” about topics that she considered very necessary, and above all with special people for her, such as her husband and next father of her son, the Colombian superstar Camilo with whom she will share her love story and how they plan to embark on fatherhood together; members of Evaluna’s Latin music dynasty, the Montaner family, who will share honest advice for all parents, Pastors Rich and DawnCheré Wilkerson of VOUS Church, Latin pop star Sebastián Yatra, singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes, and singer-actress Leslie Grace, who will speak about the importance of Latino representation in Hollywood, and others from the entertainment world.

“I am very excited to invite listeners into my living room each week to see what is important to me. Today there is a lack of representation of the Latinx community in many fields and sectors, so I hope that these conversations will make a difference, ”said Evaluna. “Hosting this podcast is a wonderful way to have honest conversations with people I love and respect and who are representative of the broad and rich culture of our community.”

This is what Evaluna told us about her new project:

We spoke with the nice Evaluna about this new project, her opinions, her dreams, and even her plans for this Christmas in her new home with the talented family that is about to start.

Don’t miss this interview here!