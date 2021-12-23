Ex-wife of Carlos Marín, member of Il Divo, broke the silence about the death of the singer

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 15: Carlos Marin of the musical group Il Divo performs at the Pearl Concert Theater In The Palms Casino Resort on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello / WireImage)

Geraldine Larossa, better known as “Innocense”, was the ex-wife of the singer of Carlos Marin, from the Spanish group Il Divo, who passed away last Sunday, December 19 at age 53 and with whom he shared a close relationship.

“Innocense” wrote a moving message on Instagram to say goodbye to the singer, where he wrote: “I want everyone to know, most of them know it but I repeat it again! Carlos Marín has been and will always be the great love of my life he is the best person in the world the most generous person in the world this moment we were going to repeat it! but nothing happens I know that the universe will bring us together millions of times it will marry us millions of times that I have no doubt “

In the publication, the Spanish actress shared several photographs where she is seen happily in the company of the musician, especially a photo of the couple’s wedding that took place in 2006 in Disneyland, California.

(Photo: Instagram: innocense_es)

The singer ended the message shared on Instagram by saying goodbye to the singer with great affection. “I love you with all my soul! Your goddaughter loves you madly!I know that you are here by my side and next to our family but you have left us an immense void! I love you my love, your voice, your joy, your affection and your humor is permeated in my soul! You are my great love that has marked the rhythm of my heart! I love you my love. “

Geraldine Larossa was one of the people who accompanied Carlos Marín during his last days in a hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom, where he entered the past December 8 when presenting health complications due to a Covid-19 contagion. There he remained in the ICU, in an induced coma until last Sunday, when his death was reported to the press.

“Innosence” used to be very reserved about her relationship with Marín, as it was very rare to see the actress share photographs in the company of the singer. Il Divo. Even the last publication he shared with the singer was in August, where they were seen sitting on a bench in the street during the recording of their latest album in Madrid.

(Photo: Instagram: innocense_es)

The singer of Il Divo He had a 17-year relationship with singer Geraldine Larrosa until they divorced in February 2009 in a mutual and friendly way and to date, they were still very close and shared a beautiful friendship.

The death of Carlos Marín was announced on December 19 through the official account of the group on Twitter, where they shared a statement that read: “It is with great regret that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and fans will miss him. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos ”.

Due to the death of the singer, the band announced that the dates of the “Il Divo: Christmas Magic” tour, which were pending for the UK, will be postponed until December 2022.

12-16-2021 CARLOS MARÍN EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY CONTACTOPHOTO



According to a publication of the British newspaper Daily mail, The last presentation of Il Divo took place on December 6 in the city of Bath, in England, where the singer the group gave an exclusive presentation where they only performed 3 thousand spectators.

KEEP READING:

This is Eiza González’s luxurious apartment in New York

Florinda Meza sadly remembered her first Christmas without Roberto Gómez Bolaños

Bárbara de Regil characterized herself as an iconic character for the holidays: “My version of Grinch arrived”