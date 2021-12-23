Executive instructions benefited Alexis Medina

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Corruption Administrative (Pepca) points out a set of actions that supposedly were directly instructed by the Executive Power and that served as the basis for the corporate network of Juan Alexis Medina and the defendants in the network dismantled in the Operation Antipulpo.

The accusation establishes that the Executive Power, in the management of Danilo Medina, “Instructed the financial institutions of the State and the Comptroller to certify the contracts, and the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, to place the funds for payment to suppliers.” These suppliers were made up of companies from the network of Alexis Medina, according to the file.

The accusation says that the fraudulent operations began with the announcement of the nation’s chief executive (president Medina) and continued with a bidding process declared of urgency, without meeting the requirements, and “materialized through fraudulent maneuvers using false qualities, documents adulterated, overvalued high-cost drugs, fake driving, paid and undelivered drugs, overvalued equipment, equipment of a lower quality than that contracted and paid for by the State ”.

“And, worse still, in many cases, equipment paid for and not delivered than by the intervention of the then Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, and the Comptroller General Omar Caamaño, in coalition with the director of the OISOE, the accused Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, to favor the company Domedical Supply SRL “, adds the accusation of the Public Ministry, which consists of 3,445 pages.

These former officials allegedly adulterated all documentation, from the date of the contracts to the filings, to pay just after losing the elections and in full transition, an administrative debt in the amount of RD $ 922,074,848, the indictment reads verbatim.

During investigations led by Wilson camacho, holder of the Pepca and Yeni Berenice Reynoso, Director of Persecution of the Public Ministry, multiple raids were carried out in the houses of the accused. During these operations, letters addressed to Danilo Medina via Alexis Medina, where requirements are made for equipment from different hospitals, then said equipment tenders were awarded to companies in the network, says Pepca.

Corporate structure

Juan’s corporate network Alexis Medina, supposedly made up of Domedical Supply SRL, Fuel American Inc. Dominicana SRL, General Supply Corporations SRL, General Medical Solution, AM, SRL, Kyanred Supply SRL, Suim Suplidores Institucionales Méndez SRL, United Suppliers Corporations SRL, Wattmax Dominicana SRL, Wmi International, SRL, Acorpor, SRL, Wonder Island Park, SRL, Center for Integral Reproductive Medicine and Feminine Attention (Cemeraf), SRL, Ichor Oil, SRL, Editorama, SAS, Globus Electrical, SRL, Contratas Solution Services CSS, SRL, Constructora Alcantara Bobea (Conalbo), SRL, R&T Construcciones e Inversiones, SRL, and Proyectos Engineering & Construction, among others.

Supposedly they changed their corporate purpose frequently, in order to adjust to the requirements of the projects to be contracted by public institutions, which they knew in advance through the officials.