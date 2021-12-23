Fans invade field in friendly Chivas-Mineros

Dozens of fans invaded the field of the Carlos Vega Villalba stadium during the game between Chivas and Mineros; The incident did not pass over

MEXICO – The euphoria for the return of Chivas to Zacatecas In his second pre-season friendly match, he invaded at least 70 fans at the Carlos Vega Villalba stadium during halftime.

A few minutes before the resumption of the second half, a child entered the field of play and asked the Chivas goalkeeper, Raúl Gudiño, his jersey as a gift, however, the footballer refused and only gave him a photograph.

Chivas faces a friendly in Zacatecas against Mineros. Chivas Club

Before the goalkeeper’s response to the small fan, other fans crossed the boundary between the stands and the field to get closer to the rojiblanco player.

With the entry of the children, different fans replicated the action and began to invade the field of play, with the desire to get a photograph with the players of the Flock.

It was when the local sound requested the support of the followers of the Guadalajara to leave the field of play, notice to which the fans attended to continue the match.

TRIBUTE TO BENJAMÍN GALINDO

The historic Mexican soccer player and coach, Benjamin Galindo, received recognition prior to the friendly duel between Chivas and Mineros.

The ‘Maestro’ suffered a stroke in May 2020, a problem that endangered his life and from which he has been able to recover little by little, even without returning to work on the benches.