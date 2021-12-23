Fourth season of Cobra Kai premieres on December 31

Editorial Mediotiempo

The fourth season from the hit series Cobra Kai is coming to us on Netflix on December 31. In less than 10 days we will see the return of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) now on the same side.

The Cobra Kai Season 4 will show us to both masters, combining the best of their techniques, while preparing a inevitable confrontation with John Kreese’s dojo (Martin Kove): Cobra Kai. The dynamic that LaRusso and Lawrence will share is one of the most exciting points for fans.

At the same time, we will see how the relationship between Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Sam (Mary Mouser). All this while the plot unfolds to reveal us who will be the next new All Valley champion. Thanks to the trailers we know that this season will also be Terry Silver’s (Ian Thomas Griffith) return to the Karate Kid universe.

Karate Kid 3 villain returns to join forces with John Kreese and balance the scales a bit now that Daniel and Johnny are on the same team. According to the trailer for season four, Kreese is the “only person” capable of teaching the true Cobra Kai technique..

This tandem will seek not only to beat Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawerence, but they will also take care of eradicate any type of teaching left by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). According to the screenrant site, there is a theory that pWe would like to see a confrontation between the LaRusso, Sam and Daniel face to face. Do not miss the Cobra Kai season four on December 31 by Netflix.