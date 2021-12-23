From the balcony, Luis Miguel’s daughter conquers social networks

The daughter of Luis Miguel He is one of the most important people in Latin entertainment. We are talking about the influencer Michelle Salas. This is mainly due to the series that recounts the life of The Sun of Mexico. During the second and third seasons, it was managed to see through Netflix, one of the protagonists of it is nothing less than the beautiful blonde.

In these episodes we have seen what the relationship he had is like Michelle with her father and the reason for the great distance they currently have, where according to her on several occasions she has mentioned that her relationship with him is practically nil. She has also stated that she wants to be recognized for her own work and not for being his daughter or her mother.

