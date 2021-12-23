From the sea, Shannon de Lima raised the temperature

Shannon de Lima is one of the most acclaimed models, not only from Venezuela but from different parts of the world. In addition to her beauty and elegance, the influencer has almost 2.5 million followers on her official Instagram account. For this reason, well-known brands seek their services to promote their products.

For his part, his ex-partner Marc Anthony has recently worried his fans by presenting himself in a very strange way on a show. In the clip, the salsa singer is singing his song “Soy yo” on stage but at that moment he makes a striking movement with his jaw that everyone noticed. Some followers attribute these particular movements to the alleged consumption of narcotics, specifically cocaine.

Related news

A few hours ago, Shannon shared a photograph of “TBT” ie Throwback Thursday. This is a modality widely used by social media personalities where they upload photos that cause them nostalgia on the camera network. “Patience and Silence: Virtue of the great #TBT One of my favorite (photos)” was the text he chose.

In the image, Shannon She is standing in front of the camera posing in profile. The influencer has a prominent tan that is further highlighted by her white underboob top and black high-waisted bikini bottom. Her hair was left loose and she displayed all her beauty and youth.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The Instagram post of the ex of Marc exceeded 20 thousand likes and almost 100 comments. “Simply radiant, beautiful exotic and sexy, how beautiful you are”, “I want to feel your body close to mine, because my soul has been feeling cold for a long time” and “? …CONGRATULATIONS”.