From the sea, Shannon de Lima raised the temperature

Admin 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

Shannon de Lima is one of the most acclaimed models, not only from Venezuela but from different parts of the world. In addition to her beauty and elegance, the influencer has almost 2.5 million followers on her official Instagram account. For this reason, well-known brands seek their services to promote their products.

For his part, his ex-partner Marc Anthony has recently worried his fans by presenting himself in a very strange way on a show. In the clip, the salsa singer is singing his song “Soy yo” on stage but at that moment he makes a striking movement with his jaw that everyone noticed. Some followers attribute these particular movements to the alleged consumption of narcotics, specifically cocaine.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved