Garmin plummets the price of its sportiest smartwatch € 210!

If you are thinking of buying a smart watch but not anything on the market is worth it, since you are looking for a smartwatch that is ideal for doing sports or going on an adventure, we are going to show you the offer you were looking for, we have what you are looking for. We refer to a product of Garmin of very high quality that, right now, is on offer.
The accessory in question is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, which right now you can get at a price similar to what could be bought for Black Friday. Therefore, we are talking about a very important discount that amounts to nothing more and nothing less than a savings of 210 euros (30% less than usual). An atrocity. By the way, the option we are talking about is the one finished in black and, luckily, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime accounts. And this means that if you have one, you pay nothing for shipping costs.
Great features on this Garmin
To be an excellent purchase option and a great companion when you do sports, this smartwatch includes many sensors. Apart from the usual ones, it has all the usual ones, adds interesting options such as a pulse oximeter that indicates precisely how you are physically at all times; and it even has an altimeter. The latter enables know the unevenness you have completed when you go out for a run, ride a bike and, of course, when practicing climbing. These are rare options for smart watches.
Without missing Gps To use it completely without having to carry the phone with which it is synchronized (via Bluetooth, which ensures great compatibility), it should be noted that inside this Garmin Fenix 6X Pro you can store music that you listen to directly on wireless sports headphones. Therefore, while you exercise or take a good walk in the field, you can enjoy the soundtrack that best fits at that moment.
To all that we have mentioned, we must add a excellent resistance since the finish of this smart watch is of a high quality -which allows it to withstand impacts with solvency-. In addition, it does not lack spectacular water resistance: no less than 10 atmospheres, twice the usual in smartwatches.
It even has maps!
This is something really interesting, since inside this wearable there are some maps of Europe from TopoActive installed. With them you can enjoy such interesting anointings as navigation (Yes, in the purest Google Maps style). In addition, they also serve to find points of interest such as the best routes for hiking or the exact place where the ski resorts are. The usefulness of this is beyond question.
The truth is that the amount of options that this Garmin Fenix 6X Pro offers, especially for sports lovers, are fantastic. Therefore, and taking into account that it allows you to connect to the Internet by WiFi or perform mobile payments With NFC, we think it’s a great buy… Especially now that it’s on sale.