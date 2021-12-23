Garmin plummets the price of its sportiest smartwatch € 210!

The accessory in question is the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro, which right now you can get at a price similar to what could be bought for Black Friday. Therefore, we are talking about a very important discount that amounts to nothing more and nothing less than a savings of 210 euros (30% less than usual). An atrocity. By the way, the option we are talking about is the one finished in black and, luckily, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime accounts. And this means that if you have one, you pay nothing for shipping costs.

Great features on this Garmin

To be an excellent purchase option and a great companion when you do sports, this smartwatch includes many sensors. Apart from the usual ones, it has all the usual ones, adds interesting options such as a pulse oximeter that indicates precisely how you are physically at all times; and it even has an altimeter. The latter enables know the unevenness you have completed when you go out for a run, ride a bike and, of course, when practicing climbing. These are rare options for smart watches.

Without missing Gps To use it completely without having to carry the phone with which it is synchronized (via Bluetooth, which ensures great compatibility), it should be noted that inside this Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro you can store music that you listen to directly on wireless sports headphones. Therefore, while you exercise or take a good walk in the field, you can enjoy the soundtrack that best fits at that moment.