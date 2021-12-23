Geraldine Bazán confesses to undergo cosmetic treatment to always look young

Geraldine Bazan has established herself as one of the most beloved actresses in the middle of the show, with a career that goes back to more than 20 years ago, a period that seems to have left no havoc on her.

At 38, the actress seems to have rejuvenated after the divorce with Gabriel Soto, coupled with a small aesthetic secret that he recently confessed, and that is through their Instagram Stories He shared a treatment that he undergoes and has found it quite flattering.

In his posts, while undergoing treatment, Geraldine Bazan He mentioned: “There you go, I’m in ‘Kioo’ (aesthetic clinic) and they are doing me in ‘Hipro’ what is an ultrasound of high focused intensity that helps us to tighten the skin, to create new fibers “.

Geraldine Bazán and her aesthetic procedure.

Geraldine Bazán’s secret to looking radiant

Also, the actress focused on the doctor who carried out the procedure, and he commented: “These waves of focused ultrasound go to the damage layer controlled that later will help us to regenerate with greater strength and greater tension on the skin”.

This is how we check, which is Geraldine Bazán’s secret to look radiant. This clinic in which he undergoes such treatment has also been attended by celebrities such as Regina Blandón, Natalia Subtil and Rocío Verdejo.