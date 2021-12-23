Goodbye to Real Madrid? Photo of Mbappé with a nod to renewal with PSG

Editorial Mediotiempo

Kylian Mbappé turned 23 years old this Monday, December 20 and that was enough to take an epic trolley by his colleagues from Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he celebrated his anniversary in an emotional dinner in a bar in France.

And it is that his companions they surprised the attacker with a shirt that He had his name (Mbappé) and the number as a bib: 250, referring to a renewal with the PSG.

This joke arises after Kylian Mbappé has become the main object of desire of the Real Madrid, club that last summer strong push to sign him, although they failed to achieve it.

Nevertheless, the meringues have not removed their finger from the line and they are waiting for you the French culminates his contract with PSG in the summer of 2022 to try to add him to the squad of the Real Madrid. Apart from this, the French club continues to make its attempts to renew Mbappé.

The postcard with the joke to the French attacker, was released by the Spanish Juan Bernat, who published the image on his social networks, while other teammates such as: Sergio Ramos, Sergio Rico, Rafinha, Ander Herrera Y Keylor Navas, among others.