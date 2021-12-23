Guatemala will request proof of vaccination and negative covid-19 test from travelers entering the country – Prensa Libre

As they announced, now people who wish to enter must present a card or proof of vaccination against covid-19 with a complete scheme. For people who have taken the Johnson & Johnson single dose, the last vaccination should be at least two weeks old.

Faced with the arrival of the new omicron variant, the Guatemalan authorities have not changed prevention measures and are keeping the country’s borders open, however, they announced new guidelines for receiving foreigners who enter the country by air.

In addition to presenting proof of the complete vaccination scheme, the immigration authorities will also request a negative antigen test or PCR, no more than 3 days prior to the check-in point at the airline. As indicated, this last requirement does not apply to children under 10 years of age.

Health authorities warn that they will not allow the traveler to enter if the test result is positive, except that the person is Guatemalan or has permanent residence in the country.

In case the traveler, for any justifiable reason, does not have proof of the negative result, they will allow it to be carried out in any of the laboratories authorized by the MSPAS upon arrival at the air terminal.