Guatemalan President rejects acts of corruption in DR

The president of Guatemala, Alexander Giammattei, denied on Wednesday the accusations of alleged acts of corruption arising in the Dominican Republic, which link him to a brother of former local president Danilo Medina (2012-2020), Alexis Medina.



“It is important to remember that criminal responsibility is individual, so President Giammattei separates himself from any accusation against third parties”, the Government pointed out when asked by journalists.

The communication secretariat of the Guatemalan president indicated that Giammattei traveled to the Dominican Republic in 2019 as president-elect “to meet with the head of state of that nation”, Danilo Medina.

This visit in 2019 had as its origin “a strategic work agenda and the natural dynamics of commercial, diplomatic and political relations typical of public office,” the same source pointed out.

“As part of this trip, on November 1 of that year he held a meeting widely publicized by multiple media with the then Dominican President Danilo Medina, who received him in his office,” added Giammattei’s communication secretariat.

“Subsequently, a meeting was held with representatives of both delegations,” the Guatemalan Government stressed, who also recalled that “during the tour of the then president-elect Alexander Giammattei he also visited “other countries such as the United States, Mexico, Taiwan, Colombia, Spain, Costa Rica and Israel.

The accusations in the Dominican Republic

The Attorney General of the Dominican Republic is investigating the alleged links of Alexis Medina, who is in prison for alleged corruption, with politicians from Guatemala, including Giammattei.

The alleged links appear in the judicial file presented by the Dominican Attorney General’s Office against Medina, to which Efe had access this Wednesday, and that point to the brother of the former Dominican president of leading an alleged network of corruption.

The file indicates that Medina had lunch with Giammattei at the end of October 2019, three months before the inauguration of the Guatemalan president (January 2020), in a restaurant in Punta Cana, east of the Dominican Republic, with the “interest in doing business” supposedly illegal in Guatemala.

The meeting, according to the 3,445-page indictment involving 26 other people, was attended by the administrators of Wonder Island Park, who Alexis Medina has in Punta Cana with the former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala Manuel Baldizón, imprisoned in the US for money laundering.

Both “have done multiple businesses related to the fuel sector, purchases in China and the acquisition of real estate in the Dominican Republic,” the report added.

The Public Ministry accuses Medina of directing a network that managed to subtract 4,796 million Dominican pesos (more than 82 million dollars) from public funds by obtaining millionaire contracts with various State institutions practicing influence peddling during the administration of Danilo Medina (2012-2020).

Alexis Medina “intended to replicate” that model of “illegal tenders” in Guatemala “with the support of powerful political sectors” of that nation, who have been identified by the investigation, but whose names are not revealed in the files “for reasons of investigation strategy,” adds the accusation.

In this sense, international legal cooperation has been “requested in order to investigate the scope of the implications for society” outside the national territory, the document added.

The Attorney General’s Office affirms that the alleged network obtained illegal contracts with the State, benefiting from “actions and omissions” on the part of Danilo Medina, although at the moment it has not filed charges against the former Dominican president.

Giammattei was investigated in Guatemala for corruption in July, allegedly for meeting with Russian citizens to provide them with some port benefits, as detailed by the anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval on the 23rd of the same month, after being removed from the Public Ministry by the entity’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras.

The removal of Sandoval caused annoyance in the international community and in the United States, which expressed its disappointment at the departure of the prosecutor and later in September sanctioned the head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, with the removal of his visa and prohibition from entering its territory. which he accused of “obstructing justice” in high-impact cases.