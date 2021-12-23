Haaland to Barça? Norwegian’s agent sets off alarms about his future

The representative of the Borussia Dortmund player, Erling haaland, Mino Raiola, assured that the Norwegian forward does not close any door or rule out any option, not to continue in Dortmund, although he stressed that he can “wait for anyone” in reference to FC Barcelona, ​​right now in an economic and salary crisis.

Erling Haaland could still stay at Borussia Dortmund, but “he can wait for anyone” amid demand from Europe’s best clubs, including FC Barcelona, ​​his agent Mino Raiola confirmed.

“Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? It can wait for anyone, ”Raiola told NOS. “We do not have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option for him and I cannot rule out another year in Dortmund. Theoretically, it is still possible ”, he pointed out.

The Norwegian signed for Dortmund from Salzburg after the Bundesliga side executed its release clause in December 2019, and has since dominated in the German top flight as one of their best scorers.