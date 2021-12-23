Haaland to Barça? Norwegian’s agent sets off alarms about his future

Dortmund, Germany.
The representative of the Borussia Dortmund player, Erling haaland, Mino Raiola, assured that the Norwegian forward does not close any door or rule out any option, not to continue in Dortmund, although he stressed that he can “wait for anyone” in reference to FC Barcelona, right now in an economic and salary crisis.
Erling Haaland could still stay at Borussia Dortmund, but “he can wait for anyone” amid demand from Europe’s best clubs, including FC Barcelona, his agent Mino Raiola confirmed.
“Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? It can wait for anyone, ”Raiola told NOS. “We do not have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option for him and I cannot rule out another year in Dortmund. Theoretically, it is still possible ”, he pointed out.
The Norwegian signed for Dortmund from Salzburg after the Bundesliga side executed its release clause in December 2019, and has since dominated in the German top flight as one of their best scorers.
The Norwegian international became the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the Bundesliga, in his 50th game, and the youngest to do so at just 21 years old, and only Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (58) has scored more goals than Haaland (43) in all competitions in Europe’s five major leagues in 2021.
It is estimated that Haaland’s release clause would be 75 million euros at the end of this season, which would put him squarely on the market next summer as one of the great claims of the same.
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke expressed his belief at the weekend that Haaland should stay longer and Raiola did not rule out that possibility, although he speculated on a possible transfer to Barcelona.
Despite the fact that Barça is going through a bad time economically and sportingly, Raiola believes that the best Barça will return soon. “Barcelona will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world,” added Raiola. Even in spite of his current situation. In one or two years they will be back ”, he predicted.