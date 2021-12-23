Harry and Meghan Markle show their daughter Lilibeth Diana for the first time (PHOTO)

While the prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle They left their royal obligations at the beginning of 2020, they are one of the most followed public couples in all corners of the world. In the middle of this year they welcomed their second daughter and named her Lilibeth Diana.

Harry and Meghan. Source: Terra file

Now on the occasion of the end of the year holidays but especially Christmas, Harry and meghan published an emotional card for their followers in which they show for the first time the face of the great-granddaughter of the Queen isabel II who poses together with his brother Archie and their parents.

