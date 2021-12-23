Harry and Meghan Markle show their daughter Lilibeth Diana for the first time (PHOTO)

While the prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle They left their royal obligations at the beginning of 2020, they are one of the most followed public couples in all corners of the world. In the middle of this year they welcomed their second daughter and named her Lilibeth Diana.

Harry and Meghan. Source: Terra file

Now on the occasion of the end of the year holidays but especially Christmas, Harry and meghan published an emotional card for their followers in which they show for the first time the face of the great-granddaughter of the Queen isabel II who poses together with his brother Archie and their parents.

Related news

Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Terra file

The card is headed with the message “Happy Holidays” and then it reads “This year 2021 we have welcomed our daughter Lilibet. Archie made us mom and dad and Lili made us family. As we await the arrival of 2022, we have made donations to various organizations that honor and protect families. “

Prince Harry’s family. Source: instagram @justjared

“From Afghanistan to the United States: Team Rubicon, Welcome Us, Human Firs Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL + US, Marshall Plan for Moms. We wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to our family! yours! As always Harry, Meghan, Archie and Liliz. “, ends the message sent by the ex Dukes of Sussex.

Prince Harry’s family. Source: instagram @justjared

In the family photo you can see how Archie, the couple’s eldest son, has grown, who also wears jeans and a white shirt in tune with his father’s look Harry that you saw on the postcard a torn jean and a gray-toned shirt. Meghan He also looks casual in a blue jean and T-shirt and heels. A happy family.