Hawkeye: Hawkeye ending explained | What happened and what does it mean | Ending Explained | Disney Plus Series | Marvel | MCU | FAME

BEWARE, SPOILER ALERT. The first season of “Hawkeye”Ended on December 22, 2021 with the sixth episode, entitled ‘Is Christmas here?’ (1×06), where Clint Barton and Kate Bishop must face all their rivals at the same time. Although it is a complicated mission, they receive the help of peculiar allies.

The last episode of the series Marvel Y Disney plus It begins with Eleanor ending her dealings with Wilson Fisk, as her daughter is getting too involved in the matter. Obviously, the Kingpin does not accept it and warns him that there will be consequences.

Meanwhile, Kate can’t believe her mother murdered Armand III and framed Jack, but she’s willing to get to the bottom of it, though she prefers to go it alone and let Clint come home for Christmas. But nevertheless, Hawkeye it is said that they are now a team and will not abandon it.

After having doubts about the true murderer of her father, Maya appears before the Kingpin to promise that she will stop chasing ghosts, but before she needs some time to clear her mind.

Kate tried to stop Yelena from reaching Clint Barton in “Hawkeye” (Photo: Disney + / Marvel)

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF “HAWKEYE”?

Eleanor’s company Christmas party becomes the scene of the final showdown between Hawkeye and their enemies, that includes the Sportsmen’s Mafia already Yelena Belova, who is willing to do anything to assassinate Clint Barton. Of course, Kate is also involved in the fight, especially when the Kingpin goes after her mother.

As Kate confronts Eleanor about her crimes, Kazi and the rest of the Athletes attack the party, so the mother-daughter conversation is postponed. In the midst of the ruckus, members of the live role-playing team / waiters help guests escape, Jack uses his back and takes on the bullies, and Yelena goes after Clint. Kate confronts Natasha’s sister without much success to prevent her from reaching Barton.

After fighting Kazi, Hawkeye He gets trapped in the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, so Kate helps him down. Despite the fact that they are two against a large number of criminals, the special arrows allow them to get rid of most of them.

When only Kazi remains, Kate goes in search of her mother and Clint prepares to face him once more, however, Yelena appears and attacks him with everything she has. Barton tries to explain to him that his sister sacrificed herself and that he couldn’t help it, but the Black Widow refused to listen to him. Only when he hears Natasha’s secret hiss does he understand the situation and forget his revenge.

Kate Bishop and Clint Barton fighting as a team at the end of “Hawkeye” (Photo: Marvel Studios / Disney +)

WHAT DOES THE END OF “HAWKEYE” MEAN?

Near the end of the first season of “HawkeyeKate must face the Kingpin to save Eleanor, but she can do nothing against the strength and abilities of Wilson Fisk, she even loses all her special arrows.

However, he manages to activate one of them and together with the rest causes a great explosion that leaves the Kingpin unconscious. However, when the police arrive at the place they cannot find him, as he succeeds and runs into Maya, who points a gun at him and apparently shoots him. Is Fisk really dead?

“Hawkeye”Ends with Clint coming home in time for Christmas. Also, he introduces Kate and the Pizza Dog to his family. In the last scene, Kate suggests some heroine names: Lady Hawk, Hawk-eve, Hawk Shot, and Lady Arrow. Therefore, it is possible that this series will get a second season that continues the history of this duo.

On the other hand, Clint hands his wife the watch that has the SHIELD logo on the back along with the number “19” engraved on it. Does that mean Laura was Agent 19, that is, Mockingbird?

