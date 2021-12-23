Health reports 96 hospitalized for COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 16.49%

The Health Department reported for today, Wednesday, 96 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which represents an increase of 23 patients in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of hospitalized since last October 19, when 100 patients were registered for coronavirus, divided into 82 adults and 18 pediatric patients, according to data shared by Health.

Today, there are 67 adults hospitalized, seven of them in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four connected to an artificial respirator. In the case of pediatric patients, the number increased from 20 reported yesterday, Tuesday, to 29 today.

On the other hand, the positivity rate was placed at noon at 16.49%. This number may change in the next few hours, well Health now shares preliminary data consistently throughout the day. According to the daily numbers shared in the Health BioPortal, the positivity was 2.65% on December 12, just 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from the pandemic remained at 3,287 with no new deaths recorded in the daily report.

The average number of confirmed cases in a seven-day period per molecular test increased from 772 to 926, for a total of 162,072 accumulated positives. The average number of probable cases per antigen test also rose, from 556 to 776, with 40,244 accumulated. The total includes cases with samples taken from December 6 to 20.

So far, three cases of the omicron variant In Puerto Rico. Health does not offer updated data on the new variant since last Thursday.

In Puerto Rico, 2,739,918 eligible persons aged 5 years and over (89.1%) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,446,489 people are fully vaccinated (79.5%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 95,097 doses have been administered.

Additionally, 628,649 people 18 years of age and older have received the booster dose, representing 24% of the eligible population. 16 and 17 year olds they can also receive the booster from Pfizer, as mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).