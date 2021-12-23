Health tourism and aesthetic medicine: Aesthetic Medicine, a potential market in the Caribbean region and Colombia | Santa Marta

In Colombia, the demand for medical-aesthetic treatments minimally invasive in the hands of specialists in Specialized Aesthetic Medicine, this regardless of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Thanks to the new techniques and developments of those who practice this profession, today the country is recognized as a excellent health tourism destination, because it has quality human talent, security in the performance of medical procedures, low costs and provides results to customer satisfaction, thus achieving international recognition.

The impact and revitalization of the economy of cities such as Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Cartagena, Bogotá and Medellín, have had an exponential growth in the health sector and due to the rise of aesthetic procedures.

Caracol Radio consulted the doctor Edgar José Rodríguez Cantillo, specialist in Advanced Aesthetic Medicine, graduated from the Metropolitan University of Barranquilla and with six years of experience in this area, who spoke to us about the behavior of this discipline in Colombia and the Caribbean region.







Many of the patients who have undergone aesthetic treatments with Edgar Rodríguez Cantillo, improve their psychological well-being and their social confidence. And that is precisely the purpose of this discipline, to increase self-esteem and improve the appearance of people who attend these procedures.

The clear point is that the benefits of undergoing this type of treatment have been shown to extend beyond physical appearance. However, Edgar Rodríguez emphasizes that The main reason why patients decide to have an Aesthetic Medicine treatment is to improve their appearance and look good.

The youngest do it to gain self-esteem and show the best version of themselves, while the older segments do it to reduce the signs of aging.

Listen below to the complete interview with the doctor Edgar Rodríguez, who mentions the most demanded treatments, patient profiles, the present and the future, as well as such relevant topics as innovation, ethics in practice, scientific evidence and the training of professionals.