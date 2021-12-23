Hello, Pope Francis? New phone call causes him to interrupt General Audience

As happened in August of this year, Pope Francis received a phone call on Wednesday that made him briefly interrupt the greetings at the end of the General Audience.

When he was greeting several priests and bishops in the Paul VI Hall at the end of the audience, one of his assistants approached the Holy Father with a mobile phone.

With a gesture, Pope Francis asked the next priest to wait so he could answer the call.

The Holy Father picked up the phone and talked for about 30 seconds. It is not known with whom or about what he spoke with the person who called him.

Something similar happened on August 11, also at the conclusion of the General Audience in the Paul VI Hall, when he spoke by phone for about two minutes.

On that occasion the Holy Father briefly left the classroom and then returned to continue with the greetings.

In today’s General Audience, Pope Francis reflected on Christmas, “the event that history cannot do without: the birth of Jesus.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, I would like to invite all men and women to the Bethlehem grotto to adore the Son of God made man,” said the Holy Father.

“Each one of us, let’s go to the manger, which you find at home or in the Church, or wherever, and try to perform an act of adoration inside: I believe that You are God, that this child is God, please , give me the grace of humility to be able to understand ”, encouraged Pope Francis.