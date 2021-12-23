“Here you will not play again” or the crude message from Barça to Yusuf Demir

If FC Barcelona has ‘confirmed’ its first reinforcement in the winter market, He also has his first outing very close to being confirmed. During the past week, it was reported that the Barça club had made the decision to ‘do without’ the services of Yusuf Demir from the month of January, despite the fact that his assignment was until the end of the season, and from that moment, the player has been discharged due to gastric discomfort.

Now, from the newspaper ‘MARCA’ they have revealed the message that they have given from the Camp Nou to the Rapid Vienna player. “Here you will not play anymore because it would activate a purchase option that we do not want to execute. The best thing is that you look for another team “, a crude message to a player who had been ‘signed’ with the nickname of ‘Austrian Messi’ and as the greatest promise of his country. The effect or ‘magic’ has ended very soon and Demir will leave the team as soon as the winter market begins.

The reason is very simple: Barça does not want to pay the purchase option of 10 million euros that would be effective if the footballer adds 10 games. In total, he has played nine official matches, most as a substitute. Sum 290 minutes, no goals or assists and he will leave without playing another minute. Before, several media reported that from Barcelona they were considering leaving him in the stands until March so as not to be forced to make the purchase option.

Thus, from Barcelona they are determined to give the player an outlet. In ‘BRAND’ they point out that from the sports management they consider that nor it is time to carry out a disbursement of that magnitude (ten million euros), considering that in January, in addition, one or two movements are expected in the winter transfer market and that will require a significant investment, as is the case with the transfer of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Demir, part of the ‘exit operation’

For Barça it is essential to carry out an exhaustive cleaning of the locker room during the month of January, although from the Camp Nou they understand that it will be a complicated task that will require a lot of work and, above all, effort. So far, in addition to Yusuf Demir, names like Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Samuel Umtiti are on the list of ‘disposable’ players and with options to leave, but no movement has been made.

In the case of the Austrian winger, everything seems to indicate that he will go to German football. Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht and Bayer Leverkusen are some of the teams that have been following him for some time. In this sense, the player’s rights will once again be 100% owned by Rapid Vienna and Barça will release a place in the dressing room.