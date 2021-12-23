How did Alexis Medina obtain irregular contracts for more than 1,500 million with Oisoe, according to the MP?

The Public Ministry accuses the company Domedical Supply SRL, linked to Juan Alexis Medina, the main defendant in the Antipulpo Case and brother of the former President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, of being the beneficiary of millionaire contracts by the Office of Supervisory Engineers of State Works ( Oisoe) by means of resolutions of supposed declarations of urgency and with a “false exclusivity”.

Despite not having the technical or operational capacity to supply the equipment required for more than 54 hospitals, the company was the winner of some seven contracts for the sum of RD $1,596,465,843.19 through resolutions that served as justification for the achievement of disbursements.

The Public Ministry affirmed in the document that Oisoe had complied with the provisions of the purchasing and contracting law, in relation to private contractors. But with Juan Alexis Medina and Domedical Supply this did not happen.

“The defendants Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, Aquiles Christopher Sánchez, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero and Pachristy Emmanuel Ramírez Pacheco, to favor the corporate network of the defendant Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and his company Domedical Supply SRL, omit all legal procedures,” say prosecutors in the report deposited last Friday before Judge Kenya Romero.

In order to violate the procedures, the institution issued an “administrative resolution” for each contract, with which they sought to justify direct hiring, without carrying out the processes established by the aforementioned law.

Modus operandi

After an inter-institutional collaboration agreement was drawn up in 2015 between the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas), the National Health Service (SNS) and the Oisoe, decision-making for the construction, repair and general maintenance of the hospital centers contemplated in the plan.

The illegal contracting process began with the realization of a budget for each award, which was “always approved” by the technical director of Oisoe, Víctor Matías Encarnación, also known as “La Boya.”

The engineer Leónidas Valdez and, at times, the defendant Aquiles Alejandro Cristopher Sánchez were responsible for the volumetry, while Domedical Supply SRL acted as a contractor in the process.

Later, it was “accepted as” by the representative of Domedical Supply SRL, the accused José Dolores Santana Carmona.

“The reality of these budgets is that they were prepared by the defendant Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez together with José Dolores Santana Carmona and signed by the members of the corruption network as a formality, without verifying market prices with other suppliers,” the prosecutors explain.

Subsequently, the technical director sent the budget to Francisco Pagán Rodríguez, general director of the Oisoe, who proceeded to issue, without quality for this, alleged administrative resolutions that were drawn up by the legal director, Lina Ercilia de la Cruz Vargas, in association with Pachristy Emmanuel Ramirez Pacheco, both defendants.

The document indicates that with these resolutions they sought to justify the direct contracting of Domedical Supply SRL, “without carrying out any legal contracting process” to equip the Toribio Bencosme hospitals in the Espaillat province; Christ of the Miracles in Bayaguana; Francisco Gonzalvo from La Romana; 8 hospitals in the Duarte Province and medical imaging equipment in 54 hospitals throughout the country; also to the Doctor José María Cabral y Báez University Hospital and the Doctor Arturo Grullón Regional Children’s Hospital, both in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The contracts were finally signed days later, without having spent a prudent time to compare the estimates with the market prices or to be able to verify the real capacity of the company Domedical Supply SRL to supply the reference equipment.

“That shows how rigged the hiring was, since said company did not have the logistics or availability of the equipment that it delivered, but after having made the advance payments, it began to buy the medical equipment outside the country, according to it can be evidenced in the certification provided by the General Directorate of Customs ”, maintain the members of the prosecuting body.

Given this reality, the prosecutors consider that the real “cause of exception” for the hiring of the company attributed to Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, was his blood tie with the former president of the nation.

Hospitals

During his accountability speech on February 27, 2013, former president Danilo Medina declared the reconstruction and remodeling of health care centers in almost the entire country a high priority for his then recent tenure.

Likewise, they assure that the company Domedical Supply SRL had been founded a few months before precisely to take advantage of this contracting opportunity offered by the State.

“A project that was sold for a laudable purpose, but that degenerated into a breeding ground for acts of corruption and shady business opportunities with the State, for which, months before, the company Domedical Supply SRL, owned by the accused, had been founded. Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez ”, describe the prosecutors.