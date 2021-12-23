How they will recover money invested in the campaign by Red Pulpo

The Public ministry accuse the businessman Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez of creating an alleged network of corruption together with the heads of various institutions to defraud the State with RD $ 4.726 million.

Part of what was allegedly stolen from contributors, according to the investigation, it was used in current expenses, illicit financing of bells politics and expensive lifestyles. How to get it back?

The prosecution agency requests the appeal court to order the confiscation of the property of the accused for the value equivalent to the embezzlement made to the State. The courts could accept this request if it finds the accused guilty.

The request of the Public ministry is based on the provisions of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, which provides:

“When any of the goods, products or instruments, as a result of any act or omission of the convicted person, cannot be confiscated, the court will order the confiscation of any other property of the convicted person for an equivalent value or will order the same to pay a fine for said value. ““

The agency emphasized in its accusatory file of almost 3,500 pages that between confiscation and recovery of equivalent assets what it seeks is the reintegration of the public patrimony.

The accusation establishes that since 2012, with the accession of former president Danilo Medina to power, his brother Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, created an “association of criminals made up of public officials and individuals”, which extended its tentacles through various State institutions, such as: the Office of State Works Supervising Engineers (Oisoe), the Patrimonial Fund of the Companies Reformed (Fonper), the Ministry of Public Health and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic.

In addition, according to the file, the Ministry of Public Works, the National Police, Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (Edeeste) and the Rural and Suburban Electrification Unit (UERS) participated in the corruption scheme.

According to the investigation led by prosecutors Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho, the way of operating this criminal structure consisted, mainly, in monopolizing the contracts of tenders, adjudications, purchases with the State from intervening companies made up mostly of figureheads by Juan Alexis.

To win the state contracts, prosecutors say that the network used illicit behaviors such as: “paying bribes and undue benefits to public officials; extorting or pressuring state contractors to remove awards; falsify the content or the form of public acts; to use fraudulent maneuvers to obtain contracts with the State, defrauding public funds “, reads the extensive file.

In addition to Juan Alexis, designated as the head of the network, the following are accused: his sister, Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, Fernando Rosa (president of Fonper), Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda, José Dolores Santana Carmona, Francisco Pagán Rodríguez (former director of Oisoe), Aquiles Alejandro Christopher (former Oisoe inspector), Julián Suriel Suazo, Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo Núñez (former Minister of Public Health), Rafael Antonio Germosén (former Comptroller General) and Domingo Antonio Santiago.

Also listed as new accused in the case: Rafael Leonidas De Óleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles, Lina Ercilia De La Cruz Vargas, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramirez Pacheco, José Miguel Genao Torres and María Isabel de los Milagros Torres Castellanos.