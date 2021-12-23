How to claim the $ 100 prepaid card that NYC grants when you receive the booster shot – Telemundo New York (47)

There is no better gift than health, especially when the Big Apple is threatened by the growing spread of omicron. But what better way than getting a few extra bucks for the booster shot. Double win!

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that New Yorkers who receive their booster doses between December 21, 2021 and December 31, 2021 at a location administered by New York City or through the home vaccination program from the city, they will be able to receive a $ 100 prepaid debit card.

But how to claim and activate this prepaid card? It’s a frequently asked question among residents who welcome the news of the incentive, but particularly among older adults, who often have limited access to mobile devices and the internet.

FIRST STEP AND THE MOST IMPORTANT

It is advisable to make an appointment at one of the vaccination centers administered by the City of New York in the five boroughs. While many of these centers offer walk-in inoculation, getting one not only guarantees you’ll be seen, it also makes it easy to claim your prepaid card.

The city will ask you for various information, including name, address, phone number, date of birth, and date of your last inoculation.

You will also need to enter your email address, where you will receive the digital version of your prepaid card about five days after getting your booster dose. You will also receive instructions to activate it.

BUT WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE AN EMAIL?

In that case, the city will send the prepaid card to the mailing address you registered when making the appointment. You will have to wait up to four weeks for the delivery of the physical card.

Visit https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/ to schedule an appointment online at the nearest vaccination center. If you don’t have internet access, you can call 311.

VIRTUAL / PHYSICAL DEBIT CARDS

The city will send $ 100 virtual debit cards from the email address akimbo_card@akimbocard.com.

Individuals must follow the included instructions to redeem the virtual card. Make sure to check your spam folder, in case the link doesn’t reach your inbox.

Those waiting for the card in the mail will also receive instructions to activate it.

If you have not received the email or physical card within the expected delivery times (five days for cards sent by email, four weeks for cards sent by mail), contact Akimbo’s Customer Service Department at 1-855-449-2273 Monday through Friday from 7:00 am CT to 7:00 pm CT.

The bilingual automated phone system operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you prefer to send an email, you can contact Akimbo customer service at cs@akimbocard.com.

WILL I GET THE CARD IF I GO TO A CENTER WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT?

Yes. You can claim the card when registering at the vaccination center.