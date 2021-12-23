How to find that TikTok video you lost sight of when you refreshed the app

TikTok it’s a well of addiction infinite and unfathomable. Cada video is selected algorithmically according to your tastes and particular interests. With so many relevant videos passing by your face, it’s strange to lose one of them is a tragedy. But it is. There is no greater pain to enjoy a video just to accidentally update your feed and watch it disappear forever. Unless that you know how to find it.
For most of us, TikTok is a passive activity. You are not going to search for videos; come to you. However, if you’ve ever Tried using the search option to find something other than a specific creator, you may have past bad. There are too many videos on the platform to locate a particular video, especially if that video has something to do with a topic in trend.
Turns out the TikTok search field does is able to find videos you’ve seen before, but That ability is a bit buried.
How to find videos you’ve seen before on TikTok
Here’s the trick. Go to the Trends tab, then touch the search bar. Search a video that you are trying to find. It includes as many keywords as you want or remember. Now press “Search”, but instead of reviewing options that appear, touch the two lines next to the search field.
This option lets refine your search with filters. The only filter that interests us is in Activity: ” Videos viewed in the last 7 days“. This filter only shows search results for videos that you actually have seen, which It is an amazing option. I didn’t even know that TikTok performed a follow up on those videos (we are certainly not privy to that information). Since they do, could we at least have a tab ” Watched Videos“ please?
Tea I will give a personal example. I accidentally updated by seeing an interesting video whose premise was “one of the mysteries more interesting related to lakes”. Ok i was intrigued but the video went away forever and missed the chance to see it.
BI used “mystery” and, for Of course, none of the results was the video I wanted to see. However, once I applied the filter, the video was the first to appear. It feels kinda weird after years of losing videos forever, but it really works.
I came across this feature thanks to the TikToker @lateilla, who published the solution in your profile page. Lateilla recognizes that the filter is not perfect, so you will not find you video always, but yes Most of the time.