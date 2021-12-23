how to fix universal clipboard

One of the star features that has been accompanying Apple devices is the Universal Passport. A tool that allows the iPhone, iPad and Mac to be intertwined in a very particular way, reinforcing that synergy between devices. However, it can This tool will not work copy on the iPhone and paste on the Mac.

Believe it or not, it is a fairly common situation that happens to many users of the bitten apple. Luckily, this functionality is pretty easy to fix, so it won’t take long to copy and paste from one device to another.

18 tricks and features of the Apple ecosystem that make it unmatched

How to use the Universal Clipboard

This function, if you still do not know what it is about, has a series of conditions to configure it and make it work. No problem for compatibility, since it is present in the Apple ecosystem since iOS 10. Ultimately, your device has to meet the system requirements for Continuity.

It is a function that Apple uses to precisely use various functions that allow your Mac and other devices to work together, in addition to being able to change devices without interrupting your work.

With Universal Clipboard, you can copy content such as text, images, photos, and videos to one Apple device and paste it to another. If you want to know exactly how this tool works, you just have to follow a few simple steps to copy from one device and paste to another, such as from an iPhone to a Mac:

Copy text, an image, a video or other content on a device as you normally would. You can also copy entire files from one Mac to another with the Universal Clipboard. Of course, each Mac model requires macOS High Sierra or later versions. The content automatically added to clipboard of the nearest device. It will stay there for a while or until you replace it by copying something new to some device. On the other device, paste the content.

Universal Clipboard not working: copy from iPhone and paste to Mac

To configure the universal clipboard, you have to fulfill a series of conditions that we have referred to previously. Precisely that may be one of the reasons why the universal clipboard does not work for you, and that is because you have not configured it correctly before using it:

All devices have a logged in to iCloud with the same Apple ID.

with the same Apple ID. All devices they have bluetooth activated .

. The devices have the Wi-Fi connection activated .

. All devices have Handoff enabled.

To activate this last function, go to the Apple menu on the Mac, select ”System preferences” and then click ”general” Choose “Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices”. It can also be done from the iPhone, entering Settings, ”general”> ”Handoff” Y ”Activate Handoff”

In theory it should work fine if everything is correct, although it may not always be this way. For this extreme case, you will have to carry out extreme measures, which will consist of the following:

Restart both devices , once you have configured the universal clipboard.

, once you have configured the universal clipboard. Turn on and turn off bluetooth connection.

bluetooth connection. Restart connection to Wi-Fi.

connection to Wi-Fi. Check that both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network .

. Sign out of your iCloud account and re-enter. This step will have to be done both on one device and another.

Now yes, the universal clipboard should work without any problem to copy and paste texts, images or videos between the entire Apple ecosystem.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe