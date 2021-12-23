How to reach the star? The definitive duel for Deportivo Cali to obtain the title

Ninety minutes to laugh or cry will be those that will face tonight in Ibagué Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali, in the final duel of the Colombian League.

The series is tied 1-1 and whoever wins today will take the title. A tie will send the definition from the penalty spot.

For the winner it will be glory in a highly competitive tournament, while for the loser there will be enormous frustration for what could have been and was not.

But what should Deportivo Cali do to reach its desired tenth star against a difficult opponent, in addition to being the current champion like Tolima?

1. Concentration: Against a rival like Tolima you have to stay awake for 90 minutes; a small oversight like the one that allowed the posh team to achieve 1-1 on Sunday, can be fatal. Goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, forwards and coaching staff will have to be alert until the final whistle.

2. Play heads up: Deportivo Cali has what to propose in Ibagué. If it goes backwards, it gives Tolima wings and that could pay dearly. The ideal would be to play as he has done in strong places, even like those of Medellín and Barranquilla.

3. Keep calm: not even in critical moments that may arise should you lose your mind. In many games, Deportivo Cali had to row against the current and in the end got the expected results.

4. Solidarity: there must be sacrifice, dedication and a great attitude in the final match, as well as a lot of camaraderie to apply the maxim that everyone defends and everyone attacks.

5. Do your soccer: Deportivo Cali must not betray its style. Teofilo will undoubtedly be the team’s guide, but they must continue to surround him as they have done so far to have someone to unload the ball on.

It is important that John Vásquez, Hárold Preciado and Ángelo Rodríguez have mobility to generate spaces that can be used by those arriving from behind.

Data sheet

Colombian League Final

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Time: 7:30 pm

Referee: John Ospina (Quindío)

Assistants: Dionisio Ruiz and Juan Vaca

Probable formations

Tolima Sports: William Cuesta, Hárold Gómez, Julián Quiñones, William Parra, Junior Hernández, Juan David Ríos, Giovanni Trujillo, Daniel Cataño, Juan Caicedo (Luis Miranda), Gustavo Ramírez and Ómar Albornoz.

DT: Hernán Torres

Deportivo Cali: Guillermo de Amores, Juan Camilo Angulo, Hernán Menosse, Jorge Marsiglia, Darwin Andrade, Andrés Colorando, Jhojan Valencia, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Kevin Velasco, Ángelo Rodríguez and Hárold Preciado.

DT: Rafael Dudamel