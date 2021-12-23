‘I can’t go, I’m abnormal’: Cubans respond to a 2,000-peso Buena Fe concert

The ruling group Good faith announced on Facebook a concert with dinner at the La Cecilia tourist complex, Havana, for 2,000 pesos this Friday, December 24. But nevertheless, Cubans did not take the invitation very well.

“I can’t go, I’m abnormal”said actor Daniel Triana, referring to the words spoken by Israel Rojas of what his followers are abnormal for not understanding the songs of Buena Fe.

“A concert for the freaks: you have to be abnormal to pay 2,000 pesos to go see these demagogues. When the salary is 2,000 and a bit. Why don’t they put their concert at 20 pesos if they are so revolutionary? Departed from livers“Manuel Fernández said.

“2,000? Almost a month’s salary for a worker“said Emilio Jenny. minimum wage in Cuba is barely 2,100 pesos per month.

“Where did you lose your shame? Are they really acting in good faith? Wow, the world to hell. So walking through half of Cuba in Transtur, at full speed, preaching and asking the people for coherence, patriotism, trust and continuity? Invest the Spyglass and I better not continue, “said Ernesto Álvarez Morales about the group’s tour.

Also the price of dinner was a reason for memes: “Miguel Díaz-Canel: ‘you have to give up your personal desires’. Buena Fe promoting a concert and a dinner at 2,000 pesos”. “Hey, Good? Faith, what Limonardo (Díaz-Canel) says about giving up profits to lower prices. That was nothing more for the peasant owner of the pig, right?“Lisvani Peña said.

Roberto Carlos Frómeta said that he loves the music of Buena Fe. “But who is this concert for? For the tourist? For the businessman? For the ‘maintained’ by capitalism? A doctor who charges 5,000 pesos, do you think he can go there with his wife? Only two reservations are 4,000 pesos?“

“We are talking about inflation, exaggeration of prices and giving the place to each one according to their work and look, promotion of concerts for those who have the possibility of not working and living off the story. Then they wonder why there are so many cases of embezzlement and corruption in Cuba. ‘To each according to his work, to each according to his mischief,’ “he added, referring to the song” Spyglass “by Buena Fe.

Others Cubans defended Buena Fe by charging 2,000 pesos for the dinner concert at La Cecilia.

“Successes! I’m sure the place will be full. For the usual haters I make a comment: with the price level before the Ordinance Task, certain reggaeton players charged, just the entrance, for poisoning your brain up to 100 convertible pesos (CUC) , equivalent to 2,500 Cuban pesos. With the current price level it is no less than just 2,000 to heal the soul with uplifting letters such as those of Buena Fe, whose members, like reggaeton artists, need to live, “said Rodney González Maestrey.