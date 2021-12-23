I went through the back door: Iván Alonso will seek revenge in Mexico

A decade later to break into Mexican soccer with a scoring two-time championship with Toluca, but also of exit abruptly due to differences with the directive scarlet, Iván Alonso returns to Liga MX What Sports Director of Club Pachuca, with a spirit of revenge.

The former striker left Mexico in 2012 even though he had just obtained the scoring two-time championship (Opening 2011 and Closing 2012), obliged to Relocate for heart disease that he was detected, which supposedly prevented him from playing in cities with altitudes such as Toluca.

Alonso arrived in Mexico coming from Espanyol from Barcelona in 2011 and in an interview with Mediotiempo he spoke that his canother stay in our country met all your expectationsNot only professional but also personal, which is why “it was a shame to leave this place.”

“Me I came to Mexico in search of new challenges and new challenges that will take me out of the decadence offter almost 13 seasons in the Spanish league, And found it. Not only in the professional aspect, but also in the personal aspect “, commented the former forward that finished his career in 2017 with River Plate.

“I found a country of a welcoming people, hospitable, noble and that a year later I had to leave in a way that I never wanted. I had to leave through the back door having achieved a two-time scoring championship. It gave me a bittersweet feeling, because it was like arriving and kissing the saint after being a two-time scoring champion, and in turn leaving a few months through the back door. “

WHY DID YOU LEAVE THE BACK DOOR?

The controversy from his exit It was because the He and Toluca agreed that for a medical diagnosis his career was ending. However, a few months later he signed for Nacional de Uruguay, as the player had practiced a few new tests that indicated that he could continue with his career, what unleashed the annoyance of Toluca, with a trial that reached FIFA, the same that the footballer won.

Despite this, Alonso assured that the two tournaments he played with the Red Devils you they served for demonstrate its quality as an attacker, and reverse the criticism he had upon his arrival, since he was classified as a veteran player.

“I am lucky to be able to return. When you leave with that thorn … a place where I felt very good. When I turned 33 everyone said that Toluca had signed a veteran and I once again demonstrated what one is capable of and turn those criticisms into praise, “he said.

“I said ‘one day I’m going to come back’ and 10 years later they give me the opportunity to have a new challenge and to return to a country where I left a flag that says ‘I want to return’, it was given to me and I want to take advantage of it. Hopefully it meets expectations. “

ARRIVES AT A TIME OF RENEWAL TUZA

Alonso will arrive to some Tuzos in phase of restructuring, as Guillermo Almada will be the trainer instead of Paulo Pezzolano, while himself Alonso will occupy the position that Marco Garcés left after several years. One of his advisers may be his first Diego Alonso, former coach of Pachuca and Inter Miami, and recently appointed helmsman of the Uruguay National Team.

One of the first signings of Pachuca for the next tournament is the defender Colombian 30 years old, Geisson Perea, from National Athletic, in addition to the fact that in recent days there has been speculation with possible arrivals of Jonathan González or Santiago Ormeño.

The Tuzos they remained without even qualify for Repechage last tournament, as they finished the tournament in the 15th place