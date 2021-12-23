İbrahim Çelikkol: When the actor became a firefighter and risked his life to save Turkey’s forests | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Heroes in real life exist. This has been demonstrated by the actor İbrahim Çelikkol who became known worldwide after participating in the famous Turkish production “Tierra Amarga” which has conquered thousands of people in different parts of the world. The artist is also remembered for having done a heroic act to save the forests of Turkey.

This was a risky event that could endanger his life, but that little mattered to the actor who collaborated with the cause.

In the soap opera “Bitter land”(“Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, In its original language), the name of İbrahim Çelikkol became known during the fourth season of the Ottoman production which stars Hilal Altınbilek Y Uğur Güneş.

It is precisely in the Ottoman drama that the story of Züleyha (Hilal Altınbilek) and Yılmaz (Uğur Güneş) who flee from their hometown (Istanbul) in order to hide after the young man committed a murder in defense of his girlfriend.

But in this interesting plot a new heartthrob will also appear called Hakan Gümüşoğlu, played by actor İbrahim Çelikkol, generating new adventures with the protagonist, Züleyha. The work of the aforementioned Turkish artist exceeded all public expectations, quickly gaining thousands of fans.

WHEN IBRAHIM CELIKKOL BECAME A FIREFIGHTER AND SAVED THE FORESTS

Like it has shone in the acting world, İbrahim Çelikkol He also performed an act that earned him much applause by deciding to become a firefighter for a few hours and save many forests in his native Turkey.

This happened in 2021 when the Turkish soap opera star came to the city of Istanbul to be part of the GQ “Men of the Year 2021 ″ award ceremony, but noticing that several forest fires were taking place during the months summer in Milas (Mugla) did not hesitate and joined the people who were trying to save the forests.

To do this, these brave men only used a fire hose without measuring the consequences taking into account that they were almost one hundred thousand hectares of scorched forest. İbrahim had to wear a protective suit but did not wear a helmet and helped put out the fire.

Thanks to this action the actor İbrahim Çelikkol he earned, even more, the respect and admiration of his fans who have highlighted his collaboration in defense of forests and nature.

“We fulfill our patriotic duty like every human being. There were difficult times, there were difficult times that people went through. What matters is what happens next. After that, people support each other. I didn’t speak much back then. I’m not a guy who likes this kind of thing very much and doesn’t want to be behind it. I did what I had to do like everyone else”Said Çelikkol.

The singer Mustafa Sandal, who also came to the place to collaborate, highlighted the heroic act of the actor.

Singer Mustafa Sandal highlighted the bravery of İbrahim Çelikkol. (Photo: Mustafa Sandal / Instagram)

WHO IS IBRAHIM CELIKKOL?

İbrahim Çelikkol He is one of the most recognized actors due to his great work that he has performed in different audiovisual productions in Turkey. He was born in the town of İzmit, in Kocaeli (Turkey) on February 14, 1982.

In addition to being an actor, he has also shown his great talent to participate as a model in some competitions. This pleased him so much that he spent a few years as a professional model. He would also participate in basketball championships.

But his performance went further and entered the world of acting. It was the Turkish director, Osman Sinav, who made him known by inviting him to participate in the film “Pars Narkoterör” where he played the role of Captain Şamil Baturay.

However, with “Bitter land”, İbrahim Çelikkol He met world fame and managed to get thousands of fans in different countries.

HAKAN GÜMÜŞOĞLU, THE CHARACTER OF IBRAHIM ÇELIKKOL IN “ZÜLEYHA”

Ibrahim Çelikkol’s character in “Bitter land” has a style quite different from the roles that have played him so far. Looking old-fashioned and his hair combed to one side, he will be called Hakan Gümüşoğlu, an old friend from Iron’s (Murat Ünalmis) school.

His arrival in Çukurova will change everything in turkish soap opera, will cause problems for Züleyha and in the story a surprise love will arise; yes, there will be no shortage of revenge and passion already characteristic of fiction.

WHO IS ACTOR IBRAHIM ÇELIKKOL’S WIFE?

Ibrahim Çelikkol’s wife is Mihre Mutlu. She was born in Samsun Province, Turkey, in 1989 and is currently 32 years old. She is an architect and pursued her studies at Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi in Istanbul, Mimarlık ve Tasarım Fakültesi and Yeditepe University.

After meeting the soap opera heartthrob, she married in 2017 at a romantic wedding held in Datea, Turkey. The ceremony was most traditional with white robes and flower crowns on the head. Within two years of being married to the actor, she gave birth to her firstborn, whom she named Ali.

Before giving birth to her son, she shared a screen with the mother’s heart rate and pulsations on her social networks, accompanied by the phrase: “I wonder if he will come tonight”. Later, some baby hands or a table full of canapés perfectly adorned with a large A.

After the arrival of her baby, she has not hesitated to show her son’s growth on her Instagram account, as has the actor, who has pointed out that it is the light in his eyes.