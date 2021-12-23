In pajamas and without makeup: this is Andrea Meza’s vacation after Miss Universe

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

Andrea Meza left his mandate on December 12, at the ceremony in Israel in which the representative of India Harnaaz Sandhu became miss Universe. The young Mexican had the shortest reign of all due to the Covid-19 pandemic: it lasted only 7 months. However, he thoroughly enjoyed them.

At the end of your experience as miss Universe, the young Mexican said that she would change the crown for the microphone and embark on a new experience with the Telemundo network. “I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to begin this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she said in a statement.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved