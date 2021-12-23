In pajamas and without makeup: this is Andrea Meza’s vacation after Miss Universe

Andrea Meza left his mandate on December 12, at the ceremony in Israel in which the representative of India Harnaaz Sandhu became miss Universe. The young Mexican had the shortest reign of all due to the Covid-19 pandemic: it lasted only 7 months. However, he thoroughly enjoyed them.

At the end of your experience as miss Universe, the young Mexican said that she would change the crown for the microphone and embark on a new experience with the Telemundo network. “I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to begin this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she said in a statement.

Related news

Recently, Andrea She has been relaxed, now far from the pressures of being “the most beautiful woman in the world”. “This is what being on vacation looks like,” she wrote in a post and tagged her boyfriend, tiktoker Ryan Antonio, who has been with her in each of her steps. In a second post, she is seen with a glass of wine in her hand, taking time to rest as a couple.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx:

Andrea She used an animated filter on her Instagram account, but then she was seen without makeup. It is very likely that the Software Engineer is enjoying a break from so much make-up and tight dresses with which she had to deal with these seven months of reign.

Source: Instagram @andreamezamx

In addition to television, the former Miss Universe would also like to dedicate herself to music: “It is something that I would like. I love to sing, those who know me know that I am always singing, in the bathroom, mopping, washing dishes, in the car and it would be incredible to dedicate my life to something that I like (…), says my mother that I sang since I I was one year old, I hardly spoke well, but I was already singing. My dad played the guitar for me and I was singing with him, I never took classes, I think I took two months of singing classes before I went to Miss World to prepare a song and that’s it ”.