Information from Aerogaviota to its clients about changes in air tickets

The Cuban airline Aerogaviota, specialized in regional charter flights, announced through an official statement and released through social networks a relaxation of its policies for air ticket changes that were affected by the global health crisis.

According to the information, Aerogaviota would relax its policies for the reissue and revalidation of the air ticket for those users who could not use their flight coupon due to situations caused by the health crisis.

What are the flexibility policies for the reissue and revalidation of your tickets? For flights dated between March 26, 2020 and November 23 of that same year, a date change is applied at no additional cost to the passenger.

While for coupons with a flight date in 2020 and 2021 a change of date with a penalty is applied, reservations with flight dates between March 26, 2020 and November 23, previously explained, are excepted.

An application with the unused flight coupon must be submitted before January 12, 2022. After this time, the airline will not accept the reissue and revalidation of unused air tickets. In addition, the new flight itinerary must be completed before February 28, 2022.

They add that once the unused flight coupon has been presented, the company in question will have seven business days for the analysis and subsequent approval of each specific case. It also explains that additional charges may apply if they consider it.

Among others, Aerogaviota currently has flights to Jamaica, linking the capital of that Caribbean island with the Cuban cities of Havana and Santiago de Cuba. In the same extra packages are allowed according to availability.