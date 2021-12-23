Integrated Clinical Units – Health Economics and Management

Dr. Carlos Alberto Díaz. ISALUD University Professor. Buenos Aires. Professor of Strategic Management. Professor of the Diploma of the Latin American Federation of Hospitals.

Preparatory material for the diploma of Diploma in Sanatorial Management, Clinics and Private Hospitals. ISALUD University. Distance Training Area. 2022.

They must be the new care teams in hospitals, to install an integrated, progressive and special care for the areas of care, pre, hospital and post office of patients. It is an important part of value-based medicine, promoted by the Harvard School: https://www.isc.hbs.edu/health-care/value-based-health-care/Pages/publications.

They are circular teams that put patients at the center and have a multidisciplinary composition and different committed leaderships, as published in a previous post. «in the sense of empowering the cross-disciplinary multidisciplinary teams responsible for offering integrated and continuous services throughout the disease cycle, which should end up becoming benchmarks for patients. ”Varela Jordi 2021

These multidisciplinary teams (UFTC) will be in charge of offering their patients all the required services: diagnoses, hospitalization, day hospital, therapeutic, but above all coordinated with the other levels of care: primary care, for the monitoring of complex patients, intermediate services of rehabilitation, special nutrition, nursing, caregivers and social services.

Service managers must understand how to lead high-performance work teams in a highly complex hospital, and see that it results from a successful combination of person, place, and focus.. It implies a construction based on skills, competencies, determination, integrity, transparency, credibility, clarity of objectives, in a company that is developing a time of change, of quality transformation, it must seek superior performance in people and achieve it, through training, development training, a good working atmosphere, mutual adjustments during the development of the proposal and dimensions of the project. [i]

Differential table between medical services and transversal and collaborative functional units Varela Jordi 2021.

Michael Porter and Thomas Lee, for their part, defend the creation of integrated practice units (IPU), while those of Corporate Rebels affirm that attractive projects are attractive because of the commitment of professionals and not because of the hierarchical command structure. Well, to start the new course, I have prepared a post contrary to the status quo of hospital organization charts and, for this reason, I have chosen those three references that, from various points of view, point against centralism, corporatism and the hierarchy that current medical services give off, anchored in a vision more typical of the last century than of the demanding complexity of today’s health problems.

Components for the Strategic Value Agenda

The development of care delivery through IDUs is the key component necessary to facilitate an effective and efficient value-based care system that meets the Strategic Value Agenda

INTEGRATED PRACTICE UNITS: Teams that work in Integrated Practice Units or IPUs provide care in both primary care and specialized care. Care delivery in the IPU model is organized around the medical condition or around clusters of related conditions. For example, for breast cancer patients, care is best delivered in an integrated practice unit that brings together physicians and support teams and services that manage all aspects of breast cancer throughout the full cycle of care. These would be surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, reconstructive surgeons, pathologists, and radiologists. They would be supported by nurse practitioners, pharmacists, social workers, and nutritionists who focus on the care of the breast cancer patient. Ideally,

Some conditions occur infrequently, but represent patients with similar needs who also receive better treatment in the UIP model. An example would be children born with heart defects. While these children have different anatomical defects that result in different physiology and different treatments, what they have in common is that they have congenital heart disease and are best managed in a UIP that focuses on caring for all of these children with surgeons. cardiologists, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, intensivists all supported by specialized nurses, perfusionists, respiratory therapists, social workers and others who have accumulated vast experience in caring for children with these problems.

10 essential elements Integrated Practice Units:

Care is organized around a medical condition or a group of closely related conditions throughout the cycle of care. In primary care, delivery is organized around well-defined patient segments. Care includes common coexisting conditions and complications. A dedicated, multidisciplinary team that dedicates a significant portion of their time to the condition provides care. PIUs can involve affiliate staff and integration with partner services. Care is ideally located in special progressive care facilities. A hub and radio structure that connects multiple sites or affiliates, incorporating telemedicine where appropriate and also ways of communicating with the team. Optimize the location of care across all services Education, commitment, adherence, monitoring and prevention of the patient are integrated into the care process. A head of the medical team, a clinical care manager, or both oversee the care of each patient. The PIUs have a clear clinical leader, a common admissions process and schedule, and a unified financial structure that, ideally, is a unified income statement. UIPs routinely measure outcomes, costs, processes of care, and patient experience using a common platform and accept joint responsibility for results. The team meets regularly on a formal and informal basis to discuss each patient’s care plans and process improvements to improve results and control costs.

Performance IPUs provide an excellent basis for measuring outcomes and costs throughout the cycle of care for each patient, topics for parts three and four of this series. With condition-specific results and cost, clinicians can identify and implement best practices to continually improve patient outcomes and optimize care throughout the care cycle.

As the examples illustrate, IPUs spend more time on patient contact, diagnosis, communication, education, monitoring and compliance, but they incur lower total costs due to significant reductions in complications and hospital admissions. These benefits can be obtained when UDIs accept payments through bundled payment contracts, as will be discussed in the fifth part of this series.

Teamwork is essential to address complex customer needs in all areas; clinical care is no different. IPUs help the clinical, behavioral, and rehabilitation staff within each IPU team develop in-depth expertise in treating specific conditions and trusting relationships between them. These produce continuous learning and rapid introduction of new and innovative treatments and technologies.

The result is a shift from fragmented, disorganized, and inefficient care to integrated, comprehensive, effective, and efficient care.