Inter fans go crazy with Arturo Vidal and surprise everyone in Chile

Inter Milan beat Torino 1-0 and Arturo Vidal was one of the players who earned the respect of the fans.

December 22, 2021 · 18:21 hs

Arturo Vidal’s defensive task in Inter Milan’s 1-0 win over Torino on a Denzel Dumfries goal drew a flood of praise from fans who were happy with his role on the field of play.

The Chilean midfielder managed to win the consideration of his coach in the starting structure of Simone Inzaghi and was a starter, although he then went to the substitute bench in the 82nd minute for Stefano Sensi.

However, in that time, he ended up winning the affection of the fans for his role in the midfield as he was one of the players with the greatest coverage and that he managed to get a good defensive role.

Through their Twitter profiles, fans showed their love for him King and they assured that the role of Vidal on the playing field served for the Neroazzurra entity to take the victory.

As for the Chilean footballer, he ended up writing a heartfelt message through his social networks: “End of 2021. Very happy for the team, first round over. We were the first in the tournament and classified in the Champions League. Now to work harder, since we still have a long way to go and thus achieve all our objectives … we are going for 2022, may it be a WINNER … “