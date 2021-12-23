Internal tensions at PSG

PSG has become a club in which sporting results have taken a back seat in recent years. Every season, tensions rise in the wardrobe and delicate issues come to light that leave in a bad place a club that tries to sit at the table of the greatest in Europe every year. The newspaper L’Équipe has revealed today several events that once again call into question the stability that exists within the locker room.

The first event referred to by the French newspaper occurred in summer. PSG traveled to Israel in August to play the Super Cup final against Lille and, just before the match, Gueye tested positive. The midfielder had refused to be vaccinated for religious reasons and had to keep a 10-day quarantine in Tel Aviv, something that it avoided thanks to negotiations of the high echelons of PSG with the Israeli government. This took place in a stressful summer in Paris, as the Parisians lost the final to Lille and started the season badly. However, Messi’s arrival calmed the waters and caused an immediate shift from disappointment to illusion.

Another of the discrepancies that have been generated in the French capital arose as a result of the signing of Donnarumma. As reported L’Équipe, Pochettino did not ask for the arrival of the Italian at any time. “Before the cameras, Pochettino puts on a face of circumstances. In private, he is aware of the magnitude of the work that awaits him and the pitfalls that await him. With players of this size, more with Sergio Ramos, the entire political landscape of the dressing room is destined to change as well. And in Paris, the costumes are by nature explosive, “he underlines. L’Équipe.

As usual, Neymar is usually involved in some problems that have been generated over the last few months in Paris. L’Équipe makes mention of a day in which the Brazilian did not show up on time to a signature with the sponsors, causing Leonardo to think about punishing him severely, but finally did not do so due to fear that the punishment would leak. The prestigious French newspaper reports that this delay could have been due to discrepancies with a Covid test in the morning.

What has not gone unnoticed for L’Équipe They are the night-outs of the players and the little discipline that prevails in the locker room. This Monday, two South American players (they did not share nationality) arrived unwell at Camp des Loges after having partied the night before and did not train without consulting the coaching staff. The night of November 29, for example, several PSG players went to a Paris nightclub to celebrate the seventh Ballon d’Or and neither Messi nor Paredes trained the next day due to gastroenteritis, something that supposedly would have annoyed the PSG squad.

The culebron Icardi-Wanda Nara It has been another of the events that have caused problems in the dressing room. The forward was allowed to travel to Italy to get his wife back without even taking time off., while all the players, members and employees of the club had reduced their working hours a season earlier. L’Équipe refers to a discussion in the training center of the PSG, Camp des Loges, four days before the bomb exploded of its rupture.

Another of the anecdotes left by the long and long article by L’Équipe directly involves Keylor Navas and Donnarumma. After finishing the match against him Nice three weeks ago, Bulka, Nice substitute goalkeeper on loan from PSG, He went to the Parisian dressing room to greet the players and told Keylor Navas that it was a coincidence to wear the same brand of gloves. According to a witness to that conversation, the Costa Rican looked at Donnarumma and said: “Only the best goalkeepers in the world wear these gloves.” The Italian wears Adidas, while the Tico wears Sells. To finish, L’Équipe cannot guarantee continuity of Kimpembe, which could join the Chelsea to meet again with Tuchel.

The continuity of Mbappé is another of the current issues at PSG. According to the French newspaper, the French international has, right now, very few options to renew his contract with the Parisian team, since the negotiations are not progressing and the events that have been repeated throughout the season in Paris they do not invite optimism, especially internally.