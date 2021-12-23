Is Daniel Bisogno a victim of witchcraft? Mhoni Vidente predicts future driver of “Ventaneando”

Admin 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

Mhoni Vidente revealed in his recent predictions that there is a beloved television host who is in danger of death due to witchcraft. According to the famous fortune teller, it is Daniel Bisogno, who a few years ago they did “a job” with the aim of seriously affecting him, this in reaction to some criticism he made against someone in particular.

For days that Daniel bisogno He has given something to talk about in the media and social networks, both because of his physical appearance and those who relate it to his state of health, as well as his alleged marriage to his boyfriend, Jesus Castillo. Now, Mhoni Seer has released its predictions around the driver of “Windowing“, assuring that he is in danger of death because they have made him witchcraft. For this reason, we tell you what the fortune teller has revealed about the colleague of Paty chapoy Y Pedro Sola.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved