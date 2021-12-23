Is Daniel Bisogno a victim of witchcraft? Mhoni Vidente predicts future driver of “Ventaneando”

Mhoni Vidente revealed in his recent predictions that there is a beloved television host who is in danger of death due to witchcraft. According to the famous fortune teller, it is Daniel Bisogno, who a few years ago they did “a job” with the aim of seriously affecting him, this in reaction to some criticism he made against someone in particular.

For days that Daniel bisogno He has given something to talk about in the media and social networks, both because of his physical appearance and those who relate it to his state of health, as well as his alleged marriage to his boyfriend, Jesus Castillo. Now, Mhoni Seer has released its predictions around the driver of “Windowing“, assuring that he is in danger of death because they have made him witchcraft. For this reason, we tell you what the fortune teller has revealed about the colleague of Paty chapoy Y Pedro Sola.

According Mhoni Seer, Daniel bisogno Y Jesus Castillo would have been the subject of some “work” of sorcery in order to seriously affect them. “The hanged man’s letter is on Daniel Bisogno and his partner, the witchcraft letter. Daniel Bisogno was given a Santeria about two years ago,” he said.

Likewise, the astrologer explained that “that means, in matters of black witchcraft; ‘Let him die! That he becomes seriously ill, that he does not see the light of the sky and that he does not see the opportunities in matters of being happy.”

He also added that the witchcraft toward the driver and his partner it would have been carried out later as a reaction of a person to his harsh criticism during the program “Windowing“and he stressed that both” are totally stepping on the death card; You have to take care of yourself, the problem that it brings is lymphatic, it is not AIDS. The covid has already given them but it is not covid either, it is a blood problem that is attacking both the couple of Daniel bisogno and to him, worse the letter of the death is behind them “.

Mhoni Seer asks Bisgono to act quickly; “it is extremely urgent”

Faced with this, the seer urged Daniel bisogno to go with someone who can reverse the spell, since “witchcraft is eating him along with his partner“.

Finally, he added that the driver “is very good at what he does but he made many enemies” and that the person responsible for making him witchcraft “is from the United States.”

AESC