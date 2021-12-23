Ismael Yebra, so dear

There are articles that I never wanted to write. This is one of them. Doctor Ismael Yebra has died. He was also a fellow columnist in these pages, writer, researcher, academic of the Real de Medicina, academic and president of the Real de Buenas Letras and much more. Fortunately, he was not without recognition in life. Perhaps the one he most appreciated, he, who loved books so much, is that since 2017 the Municipal Library of Umbrete bears his name, a town so dear to him where he found -love, home, books, fire, retirement, silence and friends- Fernández de Andrada’s little paradise: “An angle is enough for me between my lares, / a book and a friend, a brief dream, / that do not disturb debts or regrets”.

Today we cry, above all, to Dr. Yebra. Or better, because doctor is still just an academic title, to the doctor Yebra. Anyone who is talented enough can pursue a degree, obtain a doctorate, successfully practice medicine, publish, and be received by the academies. But to be a great doctor you have to have a vocation so firm that it is beautiful in terms of demand and dedication to the religious. Perhaps due to the proximity between the two, she altruistically cared for the nuns in the convents of Seville and liked to retire to monasteries. But beware, he was not a blessed or an aspiring mystic. He had a Dionysian point of enjoyment of the good things in life, a sharp but never cruel irony and a few drops of that wise skepticism and serene stoicism taught by life when it manifests in all its strength and all its weakness, all its beauty and all its rawness, which is so typical of great doctors.









Above all, he had the gift of understanding compassion that made him a loving friend to his patients. I know perfectly. Ismael was a doctor for three generations in my family. What he did for my elderly parents or during my mother’s long stay, he, I and God know. I will always be grateful to him and God, for sure, has rewarded him. It portrays him that tears came to his eyes when a patient died. I have seen it and appreciated it. The wise practice of medicine gave him success in diagnosis and treatment. But it never hardened his heart, made his soul callous, or dried his eyes. This is how this great doctor and very great person was. That is why for many the world is a little worse after his death, so early.