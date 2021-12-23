It has gone unnoticed, but this nice 5G smartphone is a great buy

You don’t have to pay too much to get a 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G Can be yours for 275 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You have it with fast and free shipping from Spain.

The OnePlus terminal has one of the Qualcomm “G” processors, 4 rear cameras, a good screen Y 5G connectivity. We tell you why this device is still a great option.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G arrives with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Inside it is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 750G. You will enjoy a good performance, you will not have any problems on a day-to-day basis.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W

NFC and 5G

The OnePlus mobile incorporates 3 sensors on its rear: we met with a 64 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8 megapixel and a sensor for the black and white with 2 megapixels. In the little hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

Its battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500 mAh along with a fast charge of 30W. OnePlus Warp Charge 30T technology is one of the fastest, you will only have to wait a few minutes to recover hours of use. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC connectivity.

We are talking about a 5G mobile, so you can enjoy the maximum connection speed. You have the opportunity to take a complete smartphone with differential characteristics, for less than 280 euros.

